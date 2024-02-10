Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 340,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 413,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

