Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $337.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

