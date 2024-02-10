Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $92,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 346,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,704,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $178.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

