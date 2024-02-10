Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.