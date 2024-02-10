Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

