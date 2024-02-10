H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $42,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

