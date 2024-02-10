Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 4,236,223 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $15,024,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,618,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

