Huntington National Bank Buys 355 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

NYSE MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average of $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

