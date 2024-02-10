Huntington National Bank Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.