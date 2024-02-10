Huntington National Bank Has $780,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.