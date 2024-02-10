Huntington National Bank Has $863,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

