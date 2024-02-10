Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,283 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

PEG stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

