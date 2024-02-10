Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,349 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.14 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

