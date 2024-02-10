Huntington National Bank Sells 376 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

