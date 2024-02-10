Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

