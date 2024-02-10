Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

Hut 8 stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.