IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.02

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 410449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,097.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $5,866,486. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 206.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $18,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.