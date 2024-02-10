IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $655.00 at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $605.00 to $655.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

