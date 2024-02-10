IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.86.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE IMAX opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.