ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,724,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $59,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.