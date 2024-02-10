Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $24.04. 52,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 568,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

