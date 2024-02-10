Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $923,367.25, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
