Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $923,367.25, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.