Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

