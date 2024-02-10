Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Up 0.2%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 598,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 37,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

