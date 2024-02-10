Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

