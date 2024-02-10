InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

