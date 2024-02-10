Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 875 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £175 ($219.38).

On Monday, December 4th, Tim Weller acquired 838 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £175.98 ($220.61).

CPI opened at GBX 17.97 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.90 million, a PE ratio of -898.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

