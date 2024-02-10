Insider Buying: Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Insider Buys £6,900 in Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Beddy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($8,649.87).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

LON SERE opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.84) on Friday. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63.77 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.75 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12. The company has a market capitalization of £89.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.92.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

