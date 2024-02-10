Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells $664,500.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 54,477 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $211,370.76.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 47,756 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $204,395.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $106,103.04.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $365.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.16. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

AMPX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

