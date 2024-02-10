Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kellanova Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
