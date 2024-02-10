Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

