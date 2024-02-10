Insider Selling: Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$12,500.00.

Harminder Burmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Harminder Burmi sold 6,500 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$2,860.00.

Shares of CVE LME opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of -0.09. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 38.52 and a quick ratio of 35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

