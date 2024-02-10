Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $78,581.58 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

