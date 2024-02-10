Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $78,581.58 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
SERA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
