Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

TTEK stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.