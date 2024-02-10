Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) SVP Sells $8,186,092.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $550.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

