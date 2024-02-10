Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.92.

NYSE INSP opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after buying an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after buying an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

