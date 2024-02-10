Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

