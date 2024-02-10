Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $47.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850. Insiders own 36.56% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

