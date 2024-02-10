Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,192,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,323,948. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

