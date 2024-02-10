Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

