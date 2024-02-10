Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Interfor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.20.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Interfor Company Profile

IFP opened at C$19.78 on Tuesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$16.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.