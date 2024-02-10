International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

