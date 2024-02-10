International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $42,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

