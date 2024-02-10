Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases £34,196.63 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan purchased 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,869.04).

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAT stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.69) on Friday. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372 ($4.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

