Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Lifted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.26 during trading on Friday. 718,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

