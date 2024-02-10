Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.97. 16,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 55,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

