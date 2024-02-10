Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $437.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,943,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $437.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.75 and a 200 day moving average of $384.26.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

