Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.90

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 339921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

