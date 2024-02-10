Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 492,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 152,645 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $23.73.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

