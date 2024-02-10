Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 221,069 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after buying an additional 922,672 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

