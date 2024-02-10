IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $593.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

